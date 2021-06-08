iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Decreased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,288 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.2% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $616,182,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $424.15. The stock had a trading volume of 317,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,173. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.70. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.49 and a 12-month high of $424.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

