iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s 8th Largest Position

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,016 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.8% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $423.50. The company had a trading volume of 130,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,173. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $296.49 and a 1-year high of $424.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $415.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

