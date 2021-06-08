NFTX Price Down 7.1% This Week (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $25.30 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for about $53.89 or 0.00164476 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NFTX has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFTX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00072075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00026532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.24 or 0.00995618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.75 or 0.09658310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00050866 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,522 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.