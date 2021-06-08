$1.21 EPS Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.24. Canadian National Railway posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

NYSE CNI traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $110.24. The company had a trading volume of 72,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,927. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.80. The company has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $119.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

