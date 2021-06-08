FLIP (FLP) Price Tops $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One FLIP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. FLIP has a market cap of $236,075.95 and approximately $20.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00072075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00026532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.24 or 0.00995618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.75 or 0.09658310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00050866 BTC.

FLIP Coin Profile

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

