$4.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will report sales of $4.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.31 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $3.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $17.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.22 billion to $17.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.89 billion to $18.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.09. 121,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,646,176. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

