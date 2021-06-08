$7.62 Billion in Sales Expected for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to post $7.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.53 billion and the highest is $7.93 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $4.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $32.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.78 billion to $32.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $35.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.65 billion to $36.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.55. The stock had a trading volume of 408,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,103,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

