PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PJT Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,945,000 after purchasing an additional 87,937 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 897,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in PJT Partners by 63.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 766,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,964,000 after purchasing an additional 297,186 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 146.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,443,000 after purchasing an additional 320,300 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 433,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 308,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

PJT stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,364. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.43.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. Research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.06%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.