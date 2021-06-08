OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.24

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.24 and last traded at $60.22, with a volume of 35367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.41.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.10.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,371,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 345.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,699,000 after purchasing an additional 688,702 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at $1,312,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at $1,625,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

