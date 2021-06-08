Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 493.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 3.3% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $187.32. 86,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,757,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market cap of $172.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

