Zacks: Brokerages Expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.11. BOK Financial reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 98.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $7.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $7.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $7.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 9.94%. BOK Financial’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOKF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $526,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,977 shares in the company, valued at $9,389,371.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,284 shares of company stock worth $1,830,238 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 7,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.34. 1,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.75. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $48.41 and a 12 month high of $98.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

