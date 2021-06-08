Kowal Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after buying an additional 236,932 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,969,000 after buying an additional 384,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.52. 210,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,491,948. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.27. The company has a market capitalization of $309.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.89 and a 12-month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,138,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

