Comparing Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Geely Automobile and Lordstown Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geely Automobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Lordstown Motors 3 4 1 0 1.75

Lordstown Motors has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.99%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than Geely Automobile.

Profitability

This table compares Geely Automobile and Lordstown Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geely Automobile N/A N/A N/A Lordstown Motors N/A -49.46% -37.35%

Risk and Volatility

Geely Automobile has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Geely Automobile and Lordstown Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geely Automobile $13.35 billion 2.00 $5.92 million $1.62 33.58 Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$100.56 million ($1.04) -14.75

Geely Automobile has higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors. Lordstown Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Geely Automobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Geely Automobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Geely Automobile beats Lordstown Motors on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services. It primarily offers sedans, wagons, sport utility cars, and electric vehicles. The company also provides vehicles design, technology consulting, general logistics, packing, and storage services; researches and develops technology; and manufactures and sells vehicle engines. It operates in Malaysia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Sweden, the Philippines, Central and South America, Africa, and other countries. The company is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

