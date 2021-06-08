$0.70 EPS Expected for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Brooks Automation reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 26,678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 52,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKS traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.68. 36,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.94 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

