Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $613,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kowal Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 35.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,489. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.77 and a twelve month high of $388.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $380.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

