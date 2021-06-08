BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys 1,487 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $219.96. 166,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,250,686. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $149.85 and a 12-month high of $219.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

