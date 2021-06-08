iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $23,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,739,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 30,344 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.01. The company had a trading volume of 174,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,506. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.81. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.03 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.