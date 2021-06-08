Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 29 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $11.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,477.97. The stock had a trading volume of 26,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,922. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,468.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,319.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $132,704,290 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

