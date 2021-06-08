Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.02. The firm has a market cap of $184.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

