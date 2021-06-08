NEAR Protocol Market Cap Hits $1.15 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.88 or 0.00008878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $62.67 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00044932 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.38 or 0.00266037 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00041320 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00012318 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 397,283,453 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

