salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.910-0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.22 billion-6.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.15 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.790-3.810 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.33.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,760,006. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $171.27 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $218.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,174,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,970 shares of company stock worth $41,692,961. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

