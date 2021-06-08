American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 90.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,852 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in American Tower by 360.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 308,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,326,000 after purchasing an additional 241,816 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.19. 28,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,886. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $120.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

