Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $12.52 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.20. The company had a trading volume of 94,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,978. The company has a market cap of $172.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.