Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 351 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.32.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.17. The stock had a trading volume of 61,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,913. The firm has a market cap of $148.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $161.41 and a one year high of $231.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

