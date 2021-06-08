$4.30 Billion in Sales Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will report sales of $4.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.23 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year sales of $17.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.99 billion to $17.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.58 billion to $17.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on WCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

WESCO International stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,331. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $111.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.48.

In other WESCO International news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $837,729.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,041.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $764,004.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $539,876.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,080 shares of company stock worth $7,704,013 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

