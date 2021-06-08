$1.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.08. UFP Industries posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $2,014,250.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,981 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,718. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 474,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,126,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,430,000 after acquiring an additional 98,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 123.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 24,623 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.71. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

