Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.05

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.05 and last traded at $65.94, with a volume of 15443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.17.

RCII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

