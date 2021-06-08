Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) traded up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.68 and last traded at $35.65. 26,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,878,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.03.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.38.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,258,139.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,623,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,365,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.