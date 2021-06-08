Evedo Achieves Market Cap of $2.77 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Evedo has a total market cap of $2.77 million and $3.21 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Evedo has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00072348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00026378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.92 or 0.00994347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,128.34 or 0.09632966 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00051119 BTC.

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

