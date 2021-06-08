Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $284,955.44 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $284,955.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,485,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,191,421.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $387,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.54.

On Saturday, May 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,495 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $47,280.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 24,447 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $464,004.06.

On Monday, May 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,694 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $260,186.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,078 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $40,126.18.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,747 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $53,017.10.

On Monday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $9,800.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,956 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $273,537.60.

On Monday, May 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $178,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.66. 87 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $475.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.11. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $20.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.64.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEGH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 45.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 604,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after buying an additional 189,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter worth $1,041,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 36,692 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Legacy Housing in the first quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 27.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

