Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.090–0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $94 million-96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.96 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.220–0.170 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YEXT. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yext has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 57,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,848. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.80. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.42. Yext has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $1,209,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,869,537 shares in the company, valued at $46,285,631.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,153,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,994,569.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,085 shares of company stock worth $2,353,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

