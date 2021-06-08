Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $178,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,485,375 shares in the company, valued at $44,239,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $387,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $1,152,315.54.

On Saturday, May 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,495 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $47,280.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 24,447 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $464,004.06.

On Monday, May 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,694 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $260,186.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,078 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $40,126.18.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,747 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $53,017.10.

On Monday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $9,800.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,696 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $284,955.44.

On Monday, May 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,956 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $273,537.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $19.66. The company had a trading volume of 87 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on LEGH shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 34.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 49,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 849.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

