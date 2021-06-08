Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Rackspace Technology posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RXT shares. William Blair started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.95.

In other news, CFO Amar Maletira acquired 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,347,020.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $559,752.15. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,016.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth $12,320,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at $13,832,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,407,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,071,000 after acquiring an additional 875,863 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.02. 27,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,881. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.34.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.