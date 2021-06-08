Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 165 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Full Sail Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

NYSE TMO traded down $4.54 on Tuesday, reaching $439.91. 24,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,018. The firm has a market cap of $172.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $330.57 and a one year high of $532.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $467.73.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

