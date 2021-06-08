AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,988,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 868,128 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $90,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 43.3% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 44,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 384,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after buying an additional 20,007 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 19.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 45,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in AT&T by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,406,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,846,000 after buying an additional 140,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 9.3% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $28.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,590,168. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $205.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

