HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

NASDAQ:HQY traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.61. The stock had a trading volume of 26,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,148. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 649.58, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.36. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $93.32.

HQY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

In other news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $429,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,291,572.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

