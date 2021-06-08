Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 43.79%.

Jiayin Group stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.12. 554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.16. Jiayin Group has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Jiayin Group from $9.25 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

