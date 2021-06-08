Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 2,529 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $17,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $98.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.16.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.