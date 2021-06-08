Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.24. The stock had a trading volume of 120,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,491,948. The company has a market cap of $308.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.89 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,138,219 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

