Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Insider Kerry Williams Sells 92,720 Shares

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) insider Kerry Williams sold 92,720 shares of Experian stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,659 ($34.74), for a total value of £2,465,424.80 ($3,221,093.28).
EXPN stock traded up GBX 48.46 ($0.63) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,706.46 ($35.36). The company had a trading volume of 1,747,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,533. The company has a market capitalization of £24.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.94. Experian plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,680.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.
Experian Company Profile
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.
Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.