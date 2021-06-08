Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 590.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total transaction of $248,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,467 shares of company stock worth $12,992,174 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, reaching $465.49. The stock had a trading volume of 27,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,867. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $461.83. The company has a market cap of $190.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.41 and a 12-month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.