Analysts Anticipate Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to Announce $2.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the highest is $2.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported earnings of $2.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS.

NYSE BR traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $158.20. 4,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,959. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $117.20 and a 12 month high of $167.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.