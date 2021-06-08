Analysts Anticipate Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Riot Blockchain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Riot Blockchain reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 119.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Riot Blockchain will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Riot Blockchain.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RIOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on Riot Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Riot Blockchain from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the first quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RIOT traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.20. 411,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,795,912. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.90 and a beta of 4.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.36. Riot Blockchain has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $79.50.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

