LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $128 million-128 million.

Shares of LMP Automotive stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.32. 3,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,707. The company has a market capitalization of $154.00 million, a PE ratio of -30.02 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.72. LMP Automotive has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LMP Automotive stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of LMP Automotive worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

