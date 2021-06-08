Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 79%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CALM shares. Bank of America downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of CALM stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.33. 10,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,502. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.5% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

