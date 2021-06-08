Dollarama’s (DOL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Desjardins

Dollarama (TSE:DOL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$61.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DOL. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.25.

Shares of Dollarama stock traded up C$0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$54.24. 166,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,587. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$44.45 and a 1 year high of C$58.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.25. The stock has a market cap of C$16.83 billion and a PE ratio of 29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. Research analysts expect that Dollarama will post 2.5970549 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total value of C$749,718.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,117,746 shares in the company, valued at C$63,969,050.68. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total value of C$668,872.80. Insiders have sold 93,854 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,419 in the last 90 days.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

