Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) PT Raised to $140.00 at CIBC

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective raised by analysts at CIBC from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 88.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cormark upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

NYSE LSPD traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.28. 122,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,597. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion and a PE ratio of -91.43. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.02.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

