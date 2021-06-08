Tudor Pickering Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$42.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.53.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PPL stock traded up C$0.92 on Tuesday, hitting C$39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,266. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$26.77 and a twelve month high of C$39.60. The firm has a market cap of C$21.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.84.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4715494 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.