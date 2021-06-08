Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Buys 180 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.27. The stock had a trading volume of 271,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,674,642. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $597.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $54.52 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.