Frax (FRAX) Tops One Day Volume of $5.48 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Frax has a market cap of $119.39 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Coin Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 119,969,285 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

